Tonight during AEW Dynamite it was announced that AEW will be celebrating All Out all week long in Chicago, Illinois at the NOW Arena.

The action kicks off with the final AEW Dynamite of August, AEW Rampage on September 2 and lastly All Out on Sunday September 4. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

