Skip to main content
AEW Announces Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa in a Steel Cage For St. Patrick’s Day Slam

AEW Announces Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa in a Steel Cage For St. Patrick’s Day Slam

This past Sunday at the AEW Revolution PPV Thunder Rosa came up short against Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s World Championship. 

Tonight on AEW Dynamite Thunder Rosa would defeat Leyla Hirsch in a AEW Women’s World Title Eliminater match to become the new number one contender. 

After the match Tony Schiavone announced that Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World Championship will be contested in a steel cage next week.

Here is Britt Baker’s immediate reaction:

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

FADFDA88-B4E7-47D3-8F85-9FEDE6E18FE8
AEW

AEW Announces Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa in a Steel Cage For St. Patrick’s Day Slam

690384C9-2305-4259-A1C4-83EABCEE77B6
AEW

Jeff Hardy is #ALLELITE

A517F9D2-D1D1-4380-8F26-A647E52E9270
AEW

AEW Revolution 2022 Results: Wardlow Grabbed The Brass Ring, Two Debuts, and More 3.6.22

68969447-946A-4265-9431-629588A17795
AEW

William Regal is #ALLELITE

0D56CB16-AEE1-49D0-804C-7EA4B38111BF
AEW

Swerve Strickland is #ALLELITE

FB4B8432-88AF-463D-9DAB-A43323E41EB3
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Results: Sammy Guevara Retained The TNT Title, Hikaru Shida Returns and Christian Cage Qualifies For The Revolution Ladder Match 3.4.22

22359D3D-F0A3-4666-887D-9C4619AF3ACF
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results: Tony Khan Announces The Purchase of ROH, The Young Bucks Win Tag Royale and More 3.2.22

ED5DB750-D737-4D7C-BCEF-5E1FD2C83312
AEW

*BREAKING NEWS* Tony Khan Announced The Purchase of Ring of Honor