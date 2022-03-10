AEW Announces Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa in a Steel Cage For St. Patrick’s Day Slam

This past Sunday at the AEW Revolution PPV Thunder Rosa came up short against Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Tonight on AEW Dynamite Thunder Rosa would defeat Leyla Hirsch in a AEW Women’s World Title Eliminater match to become the new number one contender.

After the match Tony Schiavone announced that Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World Championship will be contested in a steel cage next week.

Here is Britt Baker’s immediate reaction:

