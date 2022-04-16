Skip to main content
AEW Battle of the Belts II Preview 4.16.22

Tonight is the second ever Battle of the Belts show which sees three titles on the line. This is the culmination of “Championship Week” in AEW. 

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Scorpio Sky vs Sammy Guevara (TNT Championship)

Thunder Rosa vs Nyla Rose (AEW Women’s World Championship)

Jonathan Gresham vs Dalton Castle (ROH World Championship)

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for the results of tonight’s show. 

