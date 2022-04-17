AEW Battle of the Belts II Results 4.16.22

Tonight is the culmination of “Championship Week” in AEW. Three titles were on the line including the ROH World Championship.

Here are the full results:

Sammy Guevara defeated Scorpio Sky to become the NEW TNT Champion

Jonathan Gresham defeated Dalton Castle to retain the ROH World Championship

Jonathan Gresham’s celebration was cut short

Samoa Joe made the save but didn’t come alone

Thunder Rosa defeated Nyla Rose to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship

