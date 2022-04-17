AEW Battle of the Belts II Results 4.16.22
Tonight is the culmination of “Championship Week” in AEW. Three titles were on the line including the ROH World Championship.
Here are the full results:
Sammy Guevara defeated Scorpio Sky to become the NEW TNT Champion
Jonathan Gresham defeated Dalton Castle to retain the ROH World Championship
Jonathan Gresham’s celebration was cut short
Samoa Joe made the save but didn’t come alone
Thunder Rosa defeated Nyla Rose to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship
