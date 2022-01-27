Skip to main content
AEW Beach Break Results and Recap 1.26.22

Tonight in a snowy and freezing Cleveland, Ohio AEW hosted it’s Beach Break special of AEW Dynamite. We witnessed a ladder match, a trios match and a lights out main event. 

Here is the full results and recap: 

Sammy Guevara defeated Cody Rhodes to become the Undisputed TNT Champion.

FTW Champion Ricky Starks challenges Jay Lethal to a match for next week.

Wardlow defeated two enchantment talent via Powerbomb Symphony.

The Inner Circle defeated Daniel Garcia and 2point0 via pinfall.

We got us a Texas Deathmatch in two weeks.

CM Punk and MJF war of words turned violent.

“Legit” Leyla Hirsch defeated Red Velvet via pinfall.

House of Black called out PAC and Death Triangle.

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. talked about how successful 2021 was for the doctor.

Orange Cassidy defeated Adam Cole in a Lights Out Match via pinfall. 

