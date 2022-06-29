Skip to main content
AEW Blood and Guts Preview 6.29.22

AEW Blood and Guts Preview 6.29.22

Tonight AEW makes their Detroit debut as they present Blood and Guts as Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz join The Blackpool Combat Club against The Jericho Appreciation Society. 

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Jade Cargill vs Leila Grey(TBS Championship)

Ethan Page vs Orange Cassidy 

We hear from Christian Cage 

The Jericho Appreciation Society vs Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz and The Blackpool Combat Club(Blood and Guts)

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

C57FD5C5-6F23-4C98-9CB3-FFA8E0216B45
AEW Dynamite

AEW Blood and Guts Preview 6.29.22

784688E5-3C9B-48E3-8B36-EFE4F0402390
AEW

Claudio Castagnoli is #ALLELITE

59EBC11B-D983-454D-AFEE-BB4E22B036CA
AEW

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Results and Recap 6.24.22

227949D8-58F3-4BD3-AACF-B86C91E46F6F
AEW

An Interim AEW World Champion crowned at Forbidden Door

85489D6A-9A1F-4CCA-BE2C-CEFDB701A2E9
AEW

The newest member of The Blackpool Combat Club revealed at Forbidden Door

C05626B9-8DE9-424B-90D3-AF6400376666
AEW

AEW returns to New York City for AEW Dynamite and Rampage GrandSlam on September 21

77892FAC-6AB6-436A-9E08-919C91D6549D
AEW

The inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion crowned at Forbidden Door

AC4550C1-B1BE-4164-B3E7-365ECE51657F
AEW

The IWGP World Tag Team Championship changed hands at Forbidden Door