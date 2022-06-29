AEW Blood and Guts Preview 6.29.22

Tonight AEW makes their Detroit debut as they present Blood and Guts as Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz join The Blackpool Combat Club against The Jericho Appreciation Society.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Jade Cargill vs Leila Grey(TBS Championship)

Ethan Page vs Orange Cassidy

We hear from Christian Cage

The Jericho Appreciation Society vs Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz and The Blackpool Combat Club(Blood and Guts)

