AEW Blood and Guts Results and Recap 6.29.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts emanated from the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit Michigan. The TBS Title was on the line plus Blood and Guts.
Here are the results and recap:
Orange Cassidy defeated Ethan Page
Christian Cage never apologizes and the match instead for him
Luchasaurus defeated Serpentico
Street Fight next week for the TNT Title
Danhausen and FTR defeated Max Caster and Gunn Club
Billy tossing his own kids to the side
First match for Death Before Dishonor announced
Jade Cargill defeated Leila Grey to retain the TBS Championship
Where is the REAL competition at?
Thank you Leila Grey???
Where did everyone go?
BLOOD AND GUTS
The rules of tonight’s main event
The Blackpool Combat Club defeated The Jericho Appreciation Society
Claudio picks up the win for Blackpool Combat Club
The Blackpool Combat Club stands tall
