Skip to main content
AEW Blood and Guts Results and Recap 6.29.22

AEW Blood and Guts Results and Recap 6.29.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts emanated from the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit Michigan. The TBS Title was on the line plus Blood and Guts.

Here are the results and recap:

BFA9A51A-EEEA-436D-9354-101ED1CB25DC
1
Gallery
1 Images

Orange Cassidy defeated Ethan Page 

Christian Cage never apologizes and the match instead for him

Luchasaurus defeated Serpentico 

Street Fight next week for the TNT Title 

4B4A84E7-ED36-4F8F-899E-754AF9513086
1
Gallery
1 Images

Danhausen and FTR defeated Max Caster and Gunn Club 

Billy tossing his own kids to the side 

First match for Death Before Dishonor announced 

4813129A-340A-4D96-9064-5A91C117508F
1
Gallery
1 Images

Jade Cargill defeated Leila Grey to retain the TBS Championship 

Where is the REAL competition at?

Thank you Leila Grey???

Where did everyone go?

BLOOD AND GUTS

The rules of tonight’s main event 

C57FD5C5-6F23-4C98-9CB3-FFA8E0216B45
1
Gallery
1 Images

The Blackpool Combat Club defeated The Jericho Appreciation Society

Claudio picks up the win for Blackpool Combat Club

The Blackpool Combat Club stands tall

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

189F45D9-5FDD-4DEF-B23E-4DE935FBD8E6
AEW Dynamite

AEW Blood and Guts Results and Recap 6.29.22

C57FD5C5-6F23-4C98-9CB3-FFA8E0216B45
AEW Dynamite

AEW Blood and Guts Preview 6.29.22

784688E5-3C9B-48E3-8B36-EFE4F0402390
AEW

Claudio Castagnoli is #ALLELITE

59EBC11B-D983-454D-AFEE-BB4E22B036CA
AEW

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Results and Recap 6.24.22

227949D8-58F3-4BD3-AACF-B86C91E46F6F
AEW

An Interim AEW World Champion crowned at Forbidden Door

85489D6A-9A1F-4CCA-BE2C-CEFDB701A2E9
AEW

The newest member of The Blackpool Combat Club revealed at Forbidden Door

C05626B9-8DE9-424B-90D3-AF6400376666
AEW

AEW returns to New York City for AEW Dynamite and Rampage GrandSlam on September 21

77892FAC-6AB6-436A-9E08-919C91D6549D
AEW

The inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion crowned at Forbidden Door