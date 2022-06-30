AEW Blood and Guts Results and Recap 6.29.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts emanated from the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit Michigan. The TBS Title was on the line plus Blood and Guts.

Here are the results and recap:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Orange Cassidy defeated Ethan Page

Christian Cage never apologizes and the match instead for him

Luchasaurus defeated Serpentico

Street Fight next week for the TNT Title

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Danhausen and FTR defeated Max Caster and Gunn Club

Billy tossing his own kids to the side

First match for Death Before Dishonor announced

1 Gallery 1 Images

Jade Cargill defeated Leila Grey to retain the TBS Championship

Where is the REAL competition at?

Thank you Leila Grey???

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Where did everyone go?

BLOOD AND GUTS

The rules of tonight’s main event

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Blackpool Combat Club defeated The Jericho Appreciation Society

Claudio picks up the win for Blackpool Combat Club

The Blackpool Combat Club stands tall

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!