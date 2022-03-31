AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers 4.4.22

Last night before AEW Dynamite aired on TBS AEW Dark: Elevation was taped for this upcoming Monday’s episode.

Here are the full results:

“Legit” Leyla Hirsch defeated Ella Envy

Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson defeated QT Marshall and Aaron Solo

Serena Deeb defeated Dani Mo

Frankie Kazarian defeated Lucky Ali

Red Velvet defeated Brittany Jade

Best Friends defeated The Workhorsemen

Ruby Soho and Anna Jay defeated Diamanté and Ashley D’Amboise. Diamanté turned on her partner after the match.

Hometown hero Paul Wight made his return to the ring and defeated Anthony Green

