AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Results and Recap: Three AEW debuts, Adam Cole and Britt Baker won the Owen Hart Tournaments and CM Punk won the AEW World Title 5.29.22
Tonight was the culmination of the three year anniversary of All Elite Wrestling with Double or Nothing PPV emanating from the T-Mobile Arena from Las Vegas, Nevada.
Thirteen matches were on the card including four championships and an Anarchy in the Arena match.
Here are the full results:
Buy-In:
HookHausen defeated Tony Nese and Mark Sterling
Main Card:
Wardlow defeated MJF
It is official
The Hardys defeated The Young Bucks
The boys have arrived
Jade Cargill defeated Anna Jay to retain the TBS Championship
The Baddies are under new management
Jade Cargill just might’ve met here match
The House of Black defeated Death Triangle
Julia Hart’s transformation is complete
Adam Cole defeated Samoa Joe to win the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament
Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. defeated Ruby Soho to win the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament
Thank You Martha
TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page and Paige VanZant defeated Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian and Tay Conti
Kyle O’Reilly defeated Darby Allin
Thunder Rosa defeated Serena Deeb to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship
The Jericho Appreciation Society defeated Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston
Andrade El Ildolo found himself a new business partner
Jurassic Express defeated Team Taz and Swerve in our Glory to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship
CM Punk defeated Adam Page to become the NEW AEW World Champion
