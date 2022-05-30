AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Results and Recap: Three AEW debuts, Adam Cole and Britt Baker won the Owen Hart Tournaments and CM Punk won the AEW World Title 5.29.22

Tonight was the culmination of the three year anniversary of All Elite Wrestling with Double or Nothing PPV emanating from the T-Mobile Arena from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Thirteen matches were on the card including four championships and an Anarchy in the Arena match.

Here are the full results:

Buy-In:

HookHausen defeated Tony Nese and Mark Sterling

Main Card:

Wardlow defeated MJF

It is official

The Hardys defeated The Young Bucks

The boys have arrived

Jade Cargill defeated Anna Jay to retain the TBS Championship

The Baddies are under new management

Jade Cargill just might’ve met here match

The House of Black defeated Death Triangle

Julia Hart’s transformation is complete

Adam Cole defeated Samoa Joe to win the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. defeated Ruby Soho to win the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Thank You Martha

TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page and Paige VanZant defeated Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian and Tay Conti

Kyle O’Reilly defeated Darby Allin

Thunder Rosa defeated Serena Deeb to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship

The Jericho Appreciation Society defeated Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston

Andrade El Ildolo found himself a new business partner

Jurassic Express defeated Team Taz and Swerve in our Glory to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship

CM Punk defeated Adam Page to become the NEW AEW World Champion

