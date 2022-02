Tonight during AEW Dynamite before the main event AEW announced that they will be running three shows in Las Vegas this May culminating with Double or Nothing on May 29.

This will be the first time that AEW returns to Las Vegas since the inaugural Double or Nothing PPV in 2019.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!