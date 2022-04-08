AEW Dynamite and Rampage to air in Japan on NJPW World

It was was announced earlier this morning via the New Japan World Twitter account that AEW Dynamite and Rampage will be airing in Japan on the New Japan Pro Wrestling streaming service at no additional cost. This deal allows for AEW to further their partnership with NJPW and expand and their audience into Japan.

Here is the official tweet:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The announcement also stated that a Japanese live broadcast version is in the works.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as we keep you up to date on the deal as more news becomes available.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!