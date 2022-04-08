Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite and Rampage to air in Japan on NJPW World

AEW Dynamite and Rampage to air in Japan on NJPW World

It was was announced earlier this morning via the New Japan World Twitter account that AEW Dynamite and Rampage will be airing in Japan on the New Japan Pro Wrestling streaming service at no additional cost. This deal allows for AEW to further their partnership with NJPW and expand and their audience into Japan.

Here is the official tweet: 

The announcement also stated that a Japanese live broadcast version is in the works.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as we keep you up to date on the deal as more news becomes available. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

EDBDDCC4-5643-4933-80E7-E1F280EAF292
AEW

AEW Dynamite and Rampage to air in Japan on NJPW World

BDEB084B-BB03-427E-8520-4746C6940998
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results: Samoa Joe and Hikaru Shida qualified for the Owen Hart Tournament, The Hardys soared to victory and FTR retained their tag titles 4.6.22

DA5D604B-ABD1-4BF7-A744-928447D96223
AEW

First Match Announced for AEW Battle of the Belts II

11341C1C-57E8-4C95-B0EA-CF9A7657F972
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 4.6.22

spoiler-rampage-aew
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Spoilers 4.1.22

67D8994F-FB5B-4AA4-BE96-B1C5856CA9FB
AEW

Toni Storm is #ALLELITE

762ACADC-1CB8-49CC-9D39-EB60991C0716
AEW

AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers 4.4.22

6282E249-03A8-4DF5-9EA0-53DDC1000346
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results 3.30.22