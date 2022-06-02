AEW Dynamite Double or Nothing Fallout Results and Recap 6.1.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from the famous Kia Forum in Los Angles, California. The show witnessed the fallout from this past Sunday’s Double or Nothing PPV as well as three massive tag team matches.
Here are the full results:
AEW World Champion CM Punk and ROH & AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR defeated Max Caster and The Gunn Club
Punk laid out an open challenge and The Ace of New Japan answered
MJF Pipebomb
His opponent…
Winner: Miro via Game Over submission
Highlights of Anarchy in the Arena
Let the celebration begin for The Jericho Appreciation Society
Two big time matches announced
The ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe was jumped after the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament
The Undisputed Elite and Hikuleo defeated Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, Darby Allin and Matt Hardy
The Baddies pulling out the welcome wagon for Athena
Wardlow defeated JD Drake
Wardlow isn’t free quite yet
Toni Storm and Ruby Soho defeated Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Jaime Hayter
Jon Moxley defeated Daniel Garcia
Sign Jon Moxley up for Blood and Guts
