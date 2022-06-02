Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Double or Nothing Fallout Results and Recap 6.1.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from the famous Kia Forum in Los Angles, California. The show witnessed the fallout from this past Sunday’s Double or Nothing PPV as well as three massive tag team matches.

Here are the full results:

AEW World Champion CM Punk and ROH & AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR defeated Max Caster and The Gunn Club

Punk laid out an open challenge and The Ace of New Japan answered 

MJF Pipebomb

His opponent…

Winner: Miro via Game Over submission 

Highlights of Anarchy in the Arena 

Let the celebration begin for The Jericho Appreciation Society 

Two big time matches announced 

The ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe was jumped after the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament 

The Undisputed Elite and Hikuleo defeated Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, Darby Allin and Matt Hardy 

The Baddies pulling out the welcome wagon for Athena 

Wardlow defeated JD Drake 

Wardlow isn’t free quite yet 

Toni Storm and Ruby Soho defeated Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Jaime Hayter 

Jon Moxley defeated Daniel Garcia 

Sign Jon Moxley up for Blood and Guts

