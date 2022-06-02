AEW Dynamite Double or Nothing Fallout Results and Recap 6.1.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from the famous Kia Forum in Los Angles, California. The show witnessed the fallout from this past Sunday’s Double or Nothing PPV as well as three massive tag team matches.

Here are the full results:

AEW World Champion CM Punk and ROH & AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR defeated Max Caster and The Gunn Club

Punk laid out an open challenge and The Ace of New Japan answered

MJF Pipebomb

His opponent…

Winner: Miro via Game Over submission

Highlights of Anarchy in the Arena

Let the celebration begin for The Jericho Appreciation Society

Two big time matches announced

The ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe was jumped after the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

The Undisputed Elite and Hikuleo defeated Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, Darby Allin and Matt Hardy

The Baddies pulling out the welcome wagon for Athena

Wardlow defeated JD Drake

Wardlow isn’t free quite yet

Toni Storm and Ruby Soho defeated Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Jaime Hayter

Jon Moxley defeated Daniel Garcia

Sign Jon Moxley up for Blood and Guts

