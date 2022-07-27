AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen Preview 7.27.22

The last two weeks of AEW was Fyter Fest which saw Chris Jericho defeat Eddie Kingston in a Bared Wire Everywhere match and so much.

This past Saturday was also Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor which saw Claudio Castagnoli defeat Jonathan Gresham to become the new ROH World Champion.

Tonight is AEW Fight for the Fallen and three titles will be on the line.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley vs RUSH (AEW Interim World Championship)

Bryan Danielson vs Daniel Garcia

Tony Nese and “Smart” Mark Sterling vs AEW World Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa vs Miyu Yamashita (AEW Women’s World Championship)

FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs Danhausen (FTW Championship)

Dante Martin vs Sammy Guevara w/Tay Conti

We Hear From Jungle Boy

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following the show.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!