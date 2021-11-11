Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
AEW Dynamite Full Gear 2021 Go Home Sho Viewership and Ratings 11.10.21
Publish date:

AEW Dynamite Full Gear 2021 Go Home Sho Viewership and Ratings 11.10.21

Author:

Last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite was the go home edition of Full Gear which saw a contract signing between Kenny Omega and Adam Page plus Bryan Danielson defeated New Japan’s Rocky Romero. 

The show drew an average of 913k viewers and ranked 3rd. This is up from last week’s show which drew 878k viewers. 

BCF337B9-E799-4F29-8E6E-7BE28A4B8952
1
Gallery
1 Images

The show was headlined by PAC defeating AAA World Champion Dax Hardwood for the in-ring competition plus the Full Gear contract signing between AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Challenger Adam Page. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

4D3F80F8-66B0-4BAA-97B1-29B9D8C9711A
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Full Gear 2021 Go Home Sho Viewership and Ratings 11.10.21

66F44E0E-1847-4D1B-964B-C1FADC3CAA42
Podcasts

AEW CEO, GM And Head of Creative Tony Khan Returns to AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast To Talk Full Gear

5B006706-267F-43E2-A4A2-C089E3C3FB07
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview: AEW Full Gear Go Home Show 11.11.21

4689CA67-078B-4469-9B8D-32720240A7A9
AEW

AEW Full Gear To Air In Select Movie Theaters

Peter Avalon
Impact Wrestling

10 AEW Stars Who You Didn't Know First Appeared In Impact Wrestling

IMG_20210814_095626
Impact Wrestling

WNW's Impact Wrestling News Update (8/15/21)

78D20E96-D86E-498B-83CD-17AE2516A6B2
Impact Wrestling

*BREAKING NEWS* CHRISTIAN CAGE WINS THE IMPACT WORLD TITLE

kenny-omega-impact-champion
Impact Wrestling

Five Interesting Facts About Impact Wrestling's Rebellion 2021