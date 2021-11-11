AEW Dynamite Full Gear 2021 Go Home Sho Viewership and Ratings 11.10.21

Last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite was the go home edition of Full Gear which saw a contract signing between Kenny Omega and Adam Page plus Bryan Danielson defeated New Japan’s Rocky Romero.

The show drew an average of 913k viewers and ranked 3rd. This is up from last week’s show which drew 878k viewers.

The show was headlined by PAC defeating AAA World Champion Dax Hardwood for the in-ring competition plus the Full Gear contract signing between AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Challenger Adam Page.

