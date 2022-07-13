AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest - LIVE Coverage and Commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (07.13.22)

Happy Wednesday, everybody! Kevin Christopher Sullivan here, bringing you tonight's LIVE coverage of AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest! It's been a while since I talked to you guys last, and I'm excited to be back. What's that? Where have I been? None of your damn business, that's where.

(7:21pm) Jericho runs down the list of all of Eddie Kingston's friends that he's injured. Including Ruby Soho.

(7:17pm) Meanwhile, here comes "The Wizard" ("The Wizard"? Really? What the hell...?) Chris Jericho hits the ring to talk smack about Eddie Kingston.

(7:16pm) Cassidy goes for one more Orange Punch, but misses and Wardlow powerbombs him down for the win.



RESULT: Wardlow defeats Orange Cassidy



Fist bump to OC from Wardlow in a show of respect.

(7:13pm) Back from break and Wardlow hits OC with a F10 - and Cassidy actually kicks out of it. DANG.

It's commercial break time. Go get a snack.

(7:08pm) Everyone forgot about Danhausen! Danhousen emerges from under the ring, but Wardlow grabs him. 'Hausen makes as if he's going to curse the champ, then decides against it. Wardlow lets him go, but eats a Superman Punch from Cassidy for it.

(7:05pm) Orange makes a big production out of putting his hands in his pockets, but Wardlow reaches down and pulls them out - along with pulling the pockets inside out. Wardlow then grabs the pockets and rips them off of OC's pants.



Meanwhile, Chucky T at ringside pulls a chainsaw out to cheat with and the ref sends them to the back.

(7:01pm) TNT Championship match kicks off the show as Orange Cassidy tries to win said title from Waaaaaaaaardlooooooooooow.



Checky T and Trent are with OC in the pre-recorded Picture In Picture and inform us that Danhausen got them manager's licences so they can be at ringside w/ Cassidy. They admit that Wardsy is way too big for OC to win so they're going to do the only thing they can - CHEAT!

(7:00pm Central) Here we go!