AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Week 2 Preview 7.20.22

Last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite was Fyter Fest Week 1 which saw the AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley defeated Konosuke Takeshita and Swerve in Our Glory make history become the first ever African American AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Tonight Shark Week(s) continue with AEW Fyter Fest Week 2.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Eddie Kingston vs “The Painmaker” Chris Jericho

Best Friends vs AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley and ROH Pure Champion Wheele Yuta

Varsity Blonds vs Christian Cage and Luchasaurus

Brody King vs Darby Allin

TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey vs Kris Statlander, Athena and Willow Nightingale

