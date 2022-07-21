AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Week 2 Results and Recap 7.20.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite was week 2 of Fyter Fest. Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho went to war in a Bared Wire Everywhere Deathmatch and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Brody King defeated Darby Allin
Dream match anyone?
Will Miro join The House of Black?
FTW Title on the line tonight
AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defeated Best Friends
The new AEW World Tag Team Champions are here
Time for a celebration
Kevin Gates had enough of Tony Nese and Mark Sterling
Return to sender
Christian Cage and Luchasaurus defeated Varsity Blonds
Guess who’s back? Luchasaurus made a choice
Rap battle this Friday
Ricky Starks defeated Cole Karter to retain the FTW Championship
Ricky asked for another challenger and he got just that
Leila Grey can’t compete so neither can Kris Statlander
Master Class
Passion
Jay Lethal will be making a pit stop before Death Before Dishonor
The Baddies are here to rep their state
TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan defeated Athena and Willow Nightingale
We now know who will challenge Thunder Rosa next week
Chris Jericho defeated Eddie Kingston
