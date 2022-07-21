AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Week 2 Results and Recap 7.20.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite was week 2 of Fyter Fest. Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho went to war in a Bared Wire Everywhere Deathmatch and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

Brody King defeated Darby Allin

Dream match anyone?

Will Miro join The House of Black?

FTW Title on the line tonight

AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defeated Best Friends

The new AEW World Tag Team Champions are here

Time for a celebration

Kevin Gates had enough of Tony Nese and Mark Sterling

Return to sender

Christian Cage and Luchasaurus defeated Varsity Blonds

Guess who’s back? Luchasaurus made a choice

Rap battle this Friday

Ricky Starks defeated Cole Karter to retain the FTW Championship

Ricky asked for another challenger and he got just that

Leila Grey can’t compete so neither can Kris Statlander

Master Class

Passion

Jay Lethal will be making a pit stop before Death Before Dishonor

The Baddies are here to rep their state

TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan defeated Athena and Willow Nightingale

We now know who will challenge Thunder Rosa next week

Chris Jericho defeated Eddie Kingston

