AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Week 2 Results and Recap 7.20.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite was week 2 of Fyter Fest. Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho went to war in a Bared Wire Everywhere Deathmatch and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap: 

Brody King defeated Darby Allin

Dream match anyone?

Will Miro join The House of Black?

FTW Title on the line tonight

AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defeated Best Friends 

The new AEW World Tag Team Champions are here

Time for a celebration 

Kevin Gates had enough of Tony Nese and Mark Sterling 

Return to sender 

Christian Cage and Luchasaurus defeated Varsity Blonds

Guess who’s back? Luchasaurus made a choice

Rap battle this Friday 

Ricky Starks defeated Cole Karter to retain the FTW Championship 

Ricky asked for another challenger and he got just that 

Leila Grey can’t compete so neither can Kris Statlander 

Master Class 

Passion

Jay Lethal will be making a pit stop before Death Before Dishonor 

The Baddies are here to rep their state 

TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan defeated Athena and Willow Nightingale 

We now know who will challenge Thunder Rosa next week

Chris Jericho defeated Eddie Kingston 

