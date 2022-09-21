AEW Dynamite Grand Slam of Champions Preview 9.21.22

Tonight All Elite Wrestling returns to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York. Five championships will be on the line plus which member of the Blackpool Combat Club will claim the vacated AEW World Championship.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Jon Moxley vs Bryan Danielson (AEW World Championship)

Toni Storm vs Athena vs Serena Deeb vs Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. (AEW Interim Women’s World Championship)

PAC vs Orange Cassidy (AEW All-Atlantic Championship)

Swerve in Our Glory vs The Acclaimed (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

Claudio Castagnoli vs Chris Jericho (ROH World Championship)

