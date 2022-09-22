AEW Dynamite Grand Slam of Champions Results and Recap 9.21.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite was the Grand Slam special which saw five championships on the line.

Here are the full results and recap:

Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to become the new ROH World Champion

Who will walk out as the new AEW World Champion?

The Acclaimed defeated Swerve in Our Glory to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions

FTR had a message for the new tag team champions until they were interrupted

Wheeler Yuta looked to give his thoughts on the main event until The Devil himself MJF appeared

Diamanté is ready for Jade Cargill this Friday but she will not be alone

PAC defeated Orange Cassidy to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Toni Storm defeated Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Athena and Serena Deeb to retain the Interim AEW Women’s World Championship

Look who just showed up

This Friday a funeral will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium

Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to become the Interim AEW World Champion