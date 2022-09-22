AEW Dynamite Grand Slam of Champions Results and Recap 9.21.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite was the Grand Slam special which saw five championships on the line.
Here are the full results and recap:
Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to become the new ROH World Champion
Who will walk out as the new AEW World Champion?
The Acclaimed defeated Swerve in Our Glory to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions
FTR had a message for the new tag team champions until they were interrupted
Wheeler Yuta looked to give his thoughts on the main event until The Devil himself MJF appeared
Diamanté is ready for Jade Cargill this Friday but she will not be alone
PAC defeated Orange Cassidy to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship
Toni Storm defeated Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Athena and Serena Deeb to retain the Interim AEW Women’s World Championship
Look who just showed up
This Friday a funeral will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium
Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to become the Interim AEW World Champion