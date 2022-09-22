Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Grand Slam of Champions Results and Recap 9.21.22

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam of Champions Results and Recap 9.21.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite was the Grand Slam special which saw five championships on the line. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

9C6ED79E-E413-438B-B5BA-A11D84BE8C2F
1
Gallery
1 Images

Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to become the new ROH World Champion

Who will walk out as the new AEW World Champion?

D6B2011E-B95C-4CDA-A584-0E2B07018C3A
1
Gallery
1 Images

The Acclaimed defeated Swerve in Our Glory to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions

FTR had a message for the new tag team champions until they were interrupted 

Wheeler Yuta looked to give his thoughts on the main event until The Devil himself MJF appeared 

Diamanté is ready for Jade Cargill this Friday but she will not be alone 

F9E62297-008F-4B71-8796-361B19F856E4
1
Gallery
1 Images

PAC defeated Orange Cassidy to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship 

A5C130FF-CA12-4187-899C-65806C0A8AA3
1
Gallery
1 Images

Toni Storm defeated Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Athena and Serena Deeb to retain the Interim AEW Women’s World Championship 

Look who just showed up 

This Friday a funeral will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium 

75745BE8-8792-40AD-BBB4-87E442352D73
1
Gallery
1 Images

Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to become the Interim AEW World Champion 

Related Articles

B5172116-8B90-4D55-88C9-BA720054C3C6
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam of Champions Results and Recap 9.21.22

15CC0680-DBA3-433E-A7ED-B0DE2129FA2C
AEW

Saraya is #ALLELITE

CB7117AD-1775-48F6-96F1-24BE2220FCE8
AEW

The AEW World Tag Team Championship changed hands at AEW Grand Slam

5D851A1D-AE89-428A-9499-82E00C7DA980
AEW

The ROH World Championship changed hands at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

514024E6-BFFD-43B8-930A-28C8C7B89D6E
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam of Champions Preview 9.21.22

3C75B842-33EC-4F2B-B8D2-EB006B120F5A
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results and Recap: All Out Fallout 9.7.22

0E082B30-CF2B-4969-A2B5-653D5FABB306
AEW

New ROH Pure Champion Crowned at the 9.6.22 edition of AEW Dynamite

248B987D-C3B3-4F67-928A-8BDCF8077A3D
AEW

New AEW World Trios Champions Crowned on the 9.7.22 edition of AEW Dynamite