AEW Dynamite Preview 1.11.23

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendates from the Kia Forum Arena in Los Angeles, California. A huge women’s tag team match is set to take place between AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker D. M. D against Saraya and Toni Storm plus the final match in the best of seven series between The Elite and Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championship.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Death Triangle vs The Elite (Escalera De La Muerte) (AEW World Trios Championship)

AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. vs Saraya and Toni Storm

We hear from The Jericho Appreciation Society

Bryan Danielson vs Konosuke Takeshita

Big Bill and Lee Moriarty w/Stokely Hathaway vs FTW Champion Hook and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

