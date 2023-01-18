AEW Dynamite Preview 1.18.23

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emanates from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

Two championships are on the line plus Bryan Danielson looks to continue his winning streak to earn a world title opportunity at Revolution.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks vs Top Flight

TNT Champion Darby Allin vs Kushida (TNT Championship)

Jake Hager vs Ricky Starks

Bryan Danielson vs Bandido

Willow Nightingale vs Toni Storm

“Hangman” Adam Page speaks with Renee Paquette

AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs Jay Lethal (AEW All-Atlantic Championship)

