AEW Dynamite Preview 1.25.23

Last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw members of the roster pay homage and respect to one half of the current ROH World Tag Team Champions, Jay Briscoe who passed away on Tuesday January 17.

The main event of the show saw Darby Allin successfully defend the TNT Championship against Kushida.

Tonight we continue to celebrate the life of Jay Briscoe as his brother Mark will make his AEW debut against his brother’s long time friend and rival Jay Lethal.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe vs Jay Lethal

Bryan Danielson vs ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage

JungleHook (“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and FTW Champion Hook) vs Ethan Page and Matt Hardy

Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs Ricky Starks and Action Andretti

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and The Gunns Family Therapy

Darby Allin vs Buddy Murphy (TNT Championship)

Toni Storm vs Ruby Soho

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.

