AEW Dynamite Preview 1.4.23
Tonight All Elite Wrestling rings in the new year with a new looking Dynamite as two championships will be on the line and so much more.
Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington:
Samoa Joe vs Darby Allin (TNT Championship)
The Acclaimed vs Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (AEW World Tag Team Championship)
Ricky Starks vs Chris Jericho
Swerve Strickland vs AR Fox
Bryan Danielson vs Tony Nese
Jade Cargill and Red Velvet vs Kiera Hogan and Skye Blue
We’ll hear from Jon Moxley
AEW World Champion MJF is contractually obliged to appear live in Seattle
A medical update from “Hangman” Adam Page
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!