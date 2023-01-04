Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Preview 1.4.23

New year, New Dynamite

Tonight All Elite Wrestling rings in the new year with a new looking Dynamite as two championships will be on the line and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington:

Samoa Joe vs Darby Allin (TNT Championship)

The Acclaimed vs Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

Ricky Starks vs Chris Jericho 

Swerve Strickland vs AR Fox

Bryan Danielson vs Tony Nese

Jade Cargill and Red Velvet vs Kiera Hogan and Skye Blue

We’ll hear from Jon Moxley

AEW World Champion MJF is contractually obliged to appear live in Seattle 

A medical update from “Hangman” Adam Page

