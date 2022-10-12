AEW Dynamite Preview 10.12.22

Last week AEW celebrated their three year anniversary with the return of MJF to in-ring action, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Challenger “Hangman” Adam Page going face to face and so much more.

Tonight AEW goes international as they storm The Great White North.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Chris Jericho vs Bryan Danielson III (ROH World Championship)

PAC vs Orange Cassidy (AEW All-Atlantic Championship)

Billy Gunn vs Swerve Strickland

AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

Jungle Boy vs Luchasaurus w/Christian Cage