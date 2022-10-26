Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Preview 10.26.22

Last week’s special Tuesday night edition of Dynamite saw the return of former AEW Women’s World Champion Rhio and two championship matches with both champions retaining the gold. 

Tonight as we continue on the road to Full Gear in Newark on Saturday November 19, 2022 Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Title against Penta El Zero Miedo. 

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Jon Moxley vs Penta El Zero Miedo (AEW World Championship)

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia vs Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta

Bryan Danielson vs Sammy Guevara 

We Hear From MJF

FTR vs Swerve in Our Glory (#1 Contender’s Match)

Rhio vs Jamie Hayter

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show. 

