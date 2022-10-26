AEW Dynamite Preview 10.26.22

Last week’s special Tuesday night edition of Dynamite saw the return of former AEW Women’s World Champion Rhio and two championship matches with both champions retaining the gold.

Tonight as we continue on the road to Full Gear in Newark on Saturday November 19, 2022 Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Title against Penta El Zero Miedo.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Jon Moxley vs Penta El Zero Miedo (AEW World Championship)

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia vs Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta

1 Gallery 1 Images

Bryan Danielson vs Sammy Guevara

1 Gallery 1 Images

We Hear From MJF

1 Gallery 1 Images

FTR vs Swerve in Our Glory (#1 Contender’s Match)

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Rhio vs Jamie Hayter

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!