AEW Dynamite Preview 11.2.22

Last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw Swerve in Our Glory become the number one contender to the AEW Tag Team Championship, The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) defeated ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia plus Jon Moxley defeated Penta El Zero Miedo to retain the AEW World Championship.

Tonight the road to Full Gear on November 19 continues three championships are on the line and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs Lee Moriarty w/Stokely Hathaway (AEW World Championship Eliminator Match)

Samoa Joe vs Brian Cage w/Prince Nana (ROH World Television Championship Match)

Jade Cargill vs Marina Shafir (TBS Championship)

Saraya and Dr. Britt D.M.D. sit down with Renee Paquette

Orange Cassidy vs Luchasaurus w/Christian Cage vs AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix (AEW All-Atlantic Championship)

Darby Allin vs Jay Lethal

“Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn Birthday Bash

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.

