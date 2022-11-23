AEW Dynamite Preview 11.23.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite will witness the fallout from Full Gear as it emanates from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

TBS Champion Jade Cargill comes face to face with Rap star Bow Wow, three titles on the line and more.

Here is everything advertiser for tonight’s show:

Death Triangle vs The Elite (AEW World Trios Championship) (Match 2 of the Best of 7 Series)

Chris Jericho vs Tomohiro Ishii (ROH World Championship)

Orange Cassidy vs Jake Hager (AEW All-Atlantic Championship)

We will hear from William Regal

Ethan Page vs Ricky Starks (AEW World Title Eliminator Semifinals)

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World following tonight’s show for immediate results and recap.

