AEW Dynamite Preview 2.23.22

Last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite took the build for AEW Revolution up a notch as we got a number of matches announced for the show including a dog collar match between MJF and CM Punk. We also saw the return of reDRagon as they helped Adam Cole attack AEW World Champion Adam Page.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via AEW) - The TBS Title Open Challenge continues and this time it is one of the most unpredictable women on the AEW roster who has stepped up to the challenge! The Bunny has demonstrated time and again, be it in singles competition, alongside Penelope Ford, or supporting her AHFO allies, that she is willing to do anything to pull out the victory. Given that this is The Bunny's first championship opportunity in All Elite Wrestling, wild considering her AEW tenure, it seems even more likely she will pull out all the stops to best “That Bitch”!

As for Jade, she is rolling into this fight with an undefeated 27-0 record, and three successful TBS Title defenses under her belt over Anna Jay, Julia Hart, and A.Q.A two weeks ago. Jade's confidence is at an all-time high, continuing to grow with each successive victory, but even the greatest athletes of all-time eventually taste the bitterness of defeat.

Will this Wednesday night on TBS be the night Jade finally takes her first “L”, or will it be The Bunny who ends up disappointed in her first AEW championships match? The numbers game, should the AHFO show out for this title fight, is absolutely in Bunny's corner. Jade has Smart Mark Sterling while Bunny has Blade, Butcher, Private Party, etc, all at her back should they be deployed by the two heads of the AHFO. It's a huge opportunity for Bunny, the biggest of her AEW career, but Jade made her way to the TBS Title by spoiling the opportunities of women like Red Velvet, Thunder Rosa, and Ruby Soho. Will The Bunny's name be added to that list?

Preview (via AEW) - Dynamite, February 19, 2020: The Young Bucks...

Dynamite, February 3, 2021: Chris Jericho & MJF...

What do both of those teams and those dates have in common? Those are the dates and the teams who previously earned World Tag Team Title bids for the first two Revolution pay-per-view events. The Young Bucks would win that Battle Royal prior to unsuccessfully challenging Adam Page and Kenny Omega in 2020, Jericho and Max would win that Battle Royal to secure their 2021 bid against The Young Bucks, but would also prove unsuccessful just as Matt and Nick did the year prior.

It is now 2022, Revolution is just around the corner, and once more a Battle Royal will take place for one tag team to earn a shot at the World Tag Team Titles now held by Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. But there is a wrinkle in the championship picture this year; not only will the winner of this contest be part of the title fight, but so will the winner of March 2nd's Casino Battle Royale on Dynamite!

That means Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will have to face two challengers on March 6th in a Three Way Match, the first time since Full Gear 2019 when SCU successfully retained over Private Party and The Lucha Brothers! So who will be the first team to qualify for this title bid? Will The Young Bucks be part of the Revolution title picture for the third year in a row? Will reDRagon step up to show the world why they have been one of the most feared teams in pro wrestling over the last decade? Will FTR come to reclaim the titles they lost to the Lucha Bros? Can Blade and Butcher bring glory to the AHFO? There are so many possibilities here, but also the question if this is the only chance the men in this match will have to qualify? Will the eliminated teams get a second chance on March 2nd or is this the lone opportunity for the men involved this Wednesday night? Some may, some may not, there is no guarantee any team will get a second chance, so they all need make the most of this Wednesday night on TBS!

Preview (via AEW) - And speaking of tag team wrestling, this rematch from the 2/2/22 Dynamite will likely be a violent affair. Two weeks ago Malakai spit that black ichor into the face of Penta El Zero Miedo before he and Brody King delivered Penta to Dante's Inferno to score the win. It was another moment in which The House of Black found a way to hurt Death Triangle, but they may have inadvertently unleashed a darker side of Penta El Zero Miedo if the video embedded above is any indication. Despite the loss Death Triangle endured two weeks ago, there was clearly something unleashed within PAC after his experience with the black mist, and now it appears Penta is experiencing something transformative as well.

Well there seems to be something else brewing with The HoB if the above tweet is any indication. Malakai and Brody are waiting for something; was it history that Black said as he lay down that last shadowed Tarot card? Was that a person who stepped out of the shadows behind Malakai? Whatever the situation is within The House, the violence will be upon them once again come Wednesday night when Death Triangle stands across the ring. What will be the situation that unfolds on TBS when these four warriors collide once more? Tune in to Dynamite this Wednesday night to see if The House rises or if vengeance will be The Triangles!

Preview (via AEW) - This has been coming to a head for quite some time now, but the tag match pitting Inner Circle versus Inner Circle last week was the last straw. Although Eddie came up on the apron, he did not physically get involved in the tag team battle, but that didn't stop Jericho from dropkicking “The Mad King” down to the floor.

And although it was 100% Ortiz and Santana who defeated The Inner Circle leader on their own merit, it was Kingston that Jericho went after as soon the match ended. Watch the footage; Kingston may have spent several weeks expressing his opinion about Jericho and his effect on the careers of Santana and Ortiz, but it was the former AEW World Champion who got physical with Kingston. Even though the referee corps were immediately on the spot to separate the two men, it felt like Eddie was still holding back from just throwing down with “Le Champion”.

There isn't going to be any holding back come Dynamite, in fact, based on Eddie's tweets it doesn't seem like there will be much talking at all:

What will be the final outcome of this face-to-face? Will it be violence or civility that reigns?

