AEW Dynamite Preview 3.23.22

Last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite was St.Patrick’s Day Slam which saw the newly crowned TNT Champion Scorpio Sky successfully defend his title thanks to help from MJF and company. The main event saw Thunder Rosa defeat AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker in a steel cage match to become the new champion.

Tonight’s show emanates from Cedar Park, Texas as the fallout from St. Patrick’s Day Slam is felt, the return of CM Punk since AEW Revolution, 8 man tornado tag match and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Jay Lethal vs Adam Cole

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Red Velvet vs Leyla Hirsch (Kris Statlander banned from ringside)

Sting, Darby Allin and The Hardys vs Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade (8 Man Tornado Tag Team Match)

Varsity Blondes vs Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley

Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs John Silver and Alex Reynolds

MJF Speaks

CM Punk’s First Appearance Since AEW Revolution

Also don’t forget that the second annual AEW Awards airs tonight at 7 pm est on their official YouTube channel

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!