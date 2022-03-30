AEW Dynamite Preview 3.30.22

Last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw the fallout from the St. Patrick’s Day Slam, the return of CM Punk since Revolution and so much more.

Tonight AEW makes their South Carolina debut in Columbia at the Colonial Life Arena, the home of the South Carolina Gamecocks basketball team.

Tonight the first qualifying match for the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament happens as The Bunny takes on a mystery debuting star, CM Punk and Jon Moxley in singles action and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

CM Punk vs Max Caster

Jay Lethal vs Jon Moxley

Darby Allin w/Sting vs Andrade El Idolo w/Jose The Assistant

FTR vs Gunn Club w/Billy Gunn

The Bunny vs ??? (Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier)

