Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Preview 3.30.22

AEW Dynamite Preview 3.30.22

Last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw the fallout from the St. Patrick’s Day Slam, the return of CM Punk since Revolution and so much more. 

Tonight AEW makes their South Carolina debut in Columbia at the Colonial Life Arena, the home of the South Carolina Gamecocks basketball team. 

Tonight the first qualifying match for the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament happens as The Bunny takes on a mystery debuting star, CM Punk and Jon Moxley in singles action and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

CM Punk vs Max Caster

Jay Lethal vs Jon Moxley

Darby Allin w/Sting vs Andrade El Idolo w/Jose The Assistant 

FTR vs Gunn Club w/Billy Gunn

The Bunny vs ??? (Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier)

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

37A84FFF-3970-42EF-A396-9D9580C19B4E
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 3.30.22

spoiler-rampage-aew
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Spoilers 3.25.22

5361356E-0AB3-42B6-B99E-4F4048659A34
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results: AEW goes Extreme, The Blackpool Combat Club is here, MJF sends Wardlow home and more 3.24.22

AEA5476D-6CAA-4E41-8151-A0DCD2A40182
AEW

Second Annual AEW Awards Results 3.24.22

9E4CBF26-B1F2-4E87-AE7B-F66DECFE38C0
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 3.23.22

03F8B138-DFE5-44C7-A8D8-493D626E3384
AEW

Jeff Hardy’s First Interview Since Joining All Elite Wrestling Takes Place on “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy”

10ADBAE1-8C2F-430D-9373-ED57A5A0ED60
AEW

Thunder Rosa Wins The AEW Women’s World Championship At St. Patrick’s Day Slam

CE1650B6-4E91-43A5-8A74-D902ADA6853F
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite St. Patrick’s Day Slam Results: Thunder Rosa Wins AEW Women’s Title, The Hardys Make Their Tag Team Debut and Scorpio Sky Defends The TNT Title 3.16.22