AEW Dynamite Preview 4.13.22

Last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw both the AAA and ROH World Tag Team Championships on the line as FTR successfully retained against The Young Bucks.

Tonight the ROH Television Championship and AEW World Tag Team Championship are on the line and so much more. 

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Minoru Suzuki vs Samoa Joe (ROH World TV Championship)

MJF vs Captain Shawn Dean

Jurassic Express vs reDRAgon (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs 

Penta Oscuro vs CM Punk

Marina Shafir vs Skye Blue

Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz vs Chris Jericho, Jake Hager and Daniel Garcia

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for results of tonight’s show.

