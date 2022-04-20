AEW Dynamite Preview 4.20.22

Last week’s edition of AEW saw Jurassic Express successfully defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against reDRagon plus Samoa Joe defeated Minoru Suzuki to become the new ROH World Television Championship which lead to the debut of Santam Singh.

Tonight’s show includes two Owen Hart Tournament Qualifiers, the return of former AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker and a coffin match.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Darby Allin vs Andrade El Idolo (Coffin Match)

Britt Baker vs Danielle Kamela (Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier)

Hook’s AEW Dynamite Debut

Dustin Rhodes vs CM Punk

Jungle Boy vs Kyle O’Reilly (Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier)

Tony Khan’s Huge Announcement

