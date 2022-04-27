Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Preview 4.27.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emanates from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

One member of FTR will qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, a Philly Street Fight and more on tap. 

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Cash Wheeler vs Dax Hardwood (Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier)

The Undisputed Elite vs Dante Martin, Varsity Blonds, Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson

Lance Archer vs Wardlow

Serena Deeb vs Hikaru Shida (Philly Street Fight)

Sammy Guevara vs Scorpio Sky (TNT Championship Ladder Match)

