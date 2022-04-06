AEW Dynamite Preview 4.6.22

This week’s edition of AEW Dynamite emanates from Boston, Massachusetts and brings the fallout from the ROH Supercard of Honor this past Friday. Two superstars in the recently signed Toni Storm and Jaime Hayter have qualified for the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament who else will join the field?

Tonight we will see the in-ring debut of Samoa Joe who looks to qualify for the Owen Hart Tournament, a rematch between FTR and The Young Bucks plus so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Samoa Joe vs Max Caster in a Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier

Hikaru Shida vs Julia Hart in a Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier

Shawn Dean vs Shawn Spears

Christian Cage vs Adam Cole

The Hardys vs The Butcher and The Blade (Tables Match)

FTR vs The Young Bucks in a Winner Takes All Match (ROH & AAA World Tag Team Championships)

