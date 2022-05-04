AEW Dynamite Preview 5.4.22

Last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw Scorpio Sky regain the TNT Championship by defeating Sammy Guevara in a ladder match, Dax Hardwood defeated Cash Wheeler to qualify for the Owen Hart Tournament and so much more.

Tonight two more men qualify for the tournament plus The Blackpool Combat Club in trios action.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Dante Martin vs Rey Fenix (Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier)

Bobby Fish vs Jeff Hardy (Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier)

The Butcher, The Blade and Angelico vs The Blackpool Combat Club

Chris Jericho vs Santana

Wardlow vs MJF’s Mystery Opponent

Deonna Purrazzo vs Mercedes Martinez for the Undisputed ROH Women’s Championship

The Varsity Blonds call out The House of Black

