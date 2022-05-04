Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Preview 5.4.22

AEW Dynamite Preview 5.4.22

Last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw Scorpio Sky regain the TNT Championship by defeating Sammy Guevara in a ladder match, Dax Hardwood defeated Cash Wheeler to qualify for the Owen Hart Tournament and so much more.

Tonight two more men qualify for the tournament plus The Blackpool Combat Club in trios action. 

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Dante Martin vs Rey Fenix (Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier)

Bobby Fish vs Jeff Hardy (Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier)

The Butcher, The Blade and Angelico vs The Blackpool Combat Club

Chris Jericho vs Santana 

Wardlow vs MJF’s Mystery Opponent 

Deonna Purrazzo vs Mercedes Martinez for the Undisputed ROH Women’s Championship

The Varsity Blonds call out The House of Black

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

E3C103BF-99DA-4B75-B2C9-9C17364E5B3A
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 5.4.22

F460C387-95CA-4A8B-8352-67B6BE9691BB
New Japan Pro Wrestling

New Japan Pro Wrestling Best of the Super Jr. 29 Lineup Announced

80D53BAC-58EE-42C3-AE55-C32895E5351E
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Results: Darby Allin qualified for the Owen Hart Tournament, The Baddies make their debut and Samoa Joe retained the ROH TV Title 4.29.22

164AAB2B-9299-4A72-9BA9-534EF595B7AE
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results: Dax Hardwood qualified for Owen Hart Tournament, Undisputed ROH Title match scheduled for next week and Scorpio Sky wins TNT Title for a second time 4.27.22

D3BB0F51-2317-48C6-B9F0-D483EB47D84F
AEW

Undisputed ROH Women’s Championship Match Announced for May 4 AEW Dynamite

C09AEBFE-B5F7-48D3-BC53-B2E38C8B2C45
AEW

The Main Event for Double or Nothing Announced

CA5D9BEB-AC32-4738-BBF2-50C6B8AC11BC
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 4.27.22

56260D5D-1FF2-498B-8FF6-9119053B14D5
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Results: Adam Cole qualified for the Owen Hart Tournament, Hook finally spoke and Jade Cargill retained the TBS Title 4.22.22