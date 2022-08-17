AEW Dynamite Preview 8.17.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite is presented by HBO MAX’s House of the Dragon. The AEW World Trios Championship Tournament kicks off tonight, a two out of three falls match and a special timekeeper.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Bryan Danielson vs Daniel Garcia (2 out of 3 Falls Match w/Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat as the Special Guest TimeKeeper)

Toni Storm vs Kilynn King

Varsity Blonds vs The Gunn Club

Andrade El Idolo, RUSH and Dragon Lee vs The Young Bucks and ??? (AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Quarterfinal)

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following the show.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!