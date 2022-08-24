Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Preview 8.24.22

Last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw Bryan Danielson defeat Daniel Garcia in a two out of three falls match, The AEW World Trios Championship Tournament kicked off with the return of Kenny Omega. 

Tonight the road to All Out on September 4, 2022 continues with semifinals action of the trios tournament plus a unification match. 

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

CM Punk vs Jon Moxley (AEW World Championship Unification Match)

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. vs Kilynn King

Billy Gunn vs Colten Gunn

Death Triangle vs United Empire (AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Semifinals)

We hear from Ricky Starks

Dax Hardwood vs Jay Lethal 

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show. 

