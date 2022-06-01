Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Preview: Double or Nothing Fallout 6.1.22

This past Sunday was the culmination of the three year anniversary of All Elite Wrestling with the Double or Nothing PPV. 

One title changed hands that night as CM Punk defeated “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Championship in the main event. 

UFC fighter Paige VanZant made her in-ring debut alongside The Men of the Year defeating Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti and Frankie Kazarian. We also saw Adam Cole and Britt Baker cement themselves as the power couple of AEW by winning both the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments. 

Tonight is the fallout out from Double or Nothing as the company makes their Los Angeles debut at the Kia Forum. Plus we are officially on the road to Forbidden Door. 

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter w/Rebel vs Ruby Soho and Toni Storm

Daniel Garcia vs Jon Moxley

AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, Darby Allin and Matt Hardy vs The Undisputed Elite and Hikuleo 

