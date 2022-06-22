Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Preview: Forbidden Door Go Home Show 6.22.22

Last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite was the Road Rager special which saw Miro qualify for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship fatal four way at Forbidden Door plus The Young Bucks defeated Jurassic Express to win the tag team titles. 

Tonight is the go home show for the Forbidden Door PPV which is this Sunday.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Chris Jericho and Lance Archer vs Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi 

The United Empire vs Orange Cassidy and Roppongi Vice

Bryan Danielson returns to address Forbidden Door and Blood and Guts

Penta Oscuro vs Malakai Black (AEW All-Atlantic Championship Qualifier)

Marina Shafir vs Toni Storm 

We hear from Christian Cage

