AEW Dynamite Preview: Full Gear Go Home Show 11.16.22

Last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw Saraya announce she is 100% cleared and challenge Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. to a match at Full Gear plus the AEW World Title Eliminator Tourney kicked off.

Tonight is the go home show for this Saturday’s Full Gear PPV.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 / 10

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!