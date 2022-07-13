Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Preview: Fyter Fest Week 1 7.13.22

Last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw Jon Moxley successfully defend the Interim AEW World Championship plus Wardlow defeated Scorpio Sky to become the new TNT Champion.

Here are this week’s rankings:

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley vs Konosuke Takeshita (AEW Interim World Title Eliminator)

TNT Champion Wardlow vs Orange Cassidy (TNT Championship)

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs Swerve in our Glory vs Team Taz (Triple or Nothing AEW World Tag Team Championship)

Claudio Castagnoli vs Jake Hager

We hear from Christian Cage and Luchasaurus in action 

We hear from Chris Jericho 

Anna Jay vs Serena Deeb 

