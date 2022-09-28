Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Preview: Grand Slam Fallout 9.28.22

Last week was AEW Dynamite and Rampage Grand Slam which saw multiple titles on the line plus the in-ring debut of rap star Action Bronson teaming up with FTW champion, Hook.

Tonight two championships will be on the line plus a championship celebration and we hear from Saraya. 

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Jericho Appreciation Society Championship Celebration

Chris Jericho vs Bandido (ROH World Championship)

We hear from Saraya 

MJF will appear live

Toni Storm vs Serena Deeb (AEW Interim Women’s World Championship)

Jon Moxley vs Juice Robinson (AEW World Championship Eliminator Match)

