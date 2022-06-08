Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Preview: Interim AEW World Champion to be crowned 6.8.22

Last Friday on AEW Rampage newly crowned AEW World Champion announced that he is injured and requires surgery. 

It was also announced that an Interim AEW World Champion would be crowned tonight. 

Tonight former AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page returns plus an interim champion will be crowned. 

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Battle Royal to kick off Dynamite 

“Hangman” Adam Page vs David Finaly 

Battle Royal Winner vs Jon Moxley (Interim AEW World Championship)

