AEW Dynamite Preview: The AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Commences 11.9.22

Last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw three titles on the line as all three champions retained their gold. New Japan Pro Wrestling’s own Katsuyori Shabita made his surprising and challenged current AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy for the gold on Rampage.

This past Friday on Rampage the full bracket for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament was announced.

Tonight the tournament commences as Ethan Page takes on Eddie Kingston and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Bryan Danielson vs Sammy Guevara (2 out 3 Falls)

Eddie Kingston vs Ethan Page (AEW World Title Eliminator First Round Match)

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and ROH & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR vs Swerve In Our Glory and Austin and Colten Gunn

We Hear From AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

Skye Blue vs Jamie Hayter

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Saraya Face-to-Face

We Here From MJF

