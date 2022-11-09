Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Preview: The AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Commences 11.9.22

AEW Dynamite Preview: The AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Commences 11.9.22

Last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw three titles on the line as all three champions retained their gold. New Japan Pro Wrestling’s own Katsuyori Shabita made his surprising and challenged current AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy for the gold on Rampage.

This past Friday on Rampage the full bracket for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament was announced.

Tonight the tournament commences as Ethan Page takes on Eddie Kingston and so much more. 

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Bryan Danielson vs Sammy Guevara (2 out 3 Falls)

Eddie Kingston vs Ethan Page (AEW World Title Eliminator First Round Match)

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and ROH & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR vs Swerve In Our Glory and Austin and Colten Gunn

We Hear From AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

Skye Blue vs Jamie Hayter 

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Saraya Face-to-Face

We Here From MJF

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

4309D290-8F25-4C9A-8DDA-BB2842C7A15C
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview: The AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Commences 11.9.22

62A799EC-5287-4241-99F7-DB17FA87AC6F
AEW

AEW Full Gear World Title Eliminator Tournament Bracket Announced

DDB2EE9E-9FB1-4B37-B003-A10FD2946609
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 11.2.22

C4014D17-22DE-4395-8CC2-1727F86AF7F9
AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett Made AEW Debut on the 11.2.22 Edition of AEW Dynamite

F8FBACD0-691C-4B49-9580-08A4C2E4D7CD
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 11.2.22

D76B2F04-4980-4EDC-8D3A-D82732F0890F
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 10.26.22

C04E16D9-68BB-4455-9AB8-21E340A78DCD
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 10.26.22

68864494-236B-454A-9690-759E7BBA9B04
AEW Dynamite

AEW Tuesday Night Dynamite Results and Recap 10.18.22