AEW Dynamite Preview: Three Year Anniversary 10.5.22

Last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw Toni Storm successfully defended her Interim AEW Women’s World Championship against Serena Deeb, The Jericho Appreciation Society Championship Celebration plus Chris Jericho successfully defended his ROH World Championship against Bandido.

Tonight AEW celebrates three years of existence with their anniversary show. 

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson vs ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara 

Wardlow vs Brian Cage (TNT Championship)

National Scissoring Day

Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale and Athena vs Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb and Penelope Ford 

MJF vs Wheeler Yuta

RUSH vs “Hangman” Adam Page

Darby Allin vs Jay Lethal

Luchasaurus w/Christian Cage in action

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show. 

