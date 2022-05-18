Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Preview: Wild Card Wednesday 5.18.22

Last week the Owen Hart Tournament kicked off as Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole advanced to the semifinals of the men’s tournament. Toni Storm and Ruby Soho advanced to the semifinals of the women’s tournament.

Tonight’s edition of the AEW Dynamite emanates from the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas. It’s Wild Card Wednesday as both Samoa Joe and Britt Baker face the jokers of their respective tournaments.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Adam Cole vs Jeff Hardy (Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Semifinals)

Samoa Joe vs Joker (Men’s Owen Hart Tournament First Round)

Britt Baker vs Joker (Women’s Owen Hart Tournament First Round)

Wardlow’s 10 Lashes

AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page vs Konosuke Takeshita

Kyle O’Reilly vs Rey Fenix (Men’s Owen Hart Tournament First Round)

Chris Jericho and William Regal Face to Face 

