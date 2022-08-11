AEW Dynamite: Quake at the Lake Results and Recap 8.10.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite was the Quake at the Lake special. Two titles were on the line plus a coffin match as they continued the road to All Out.

Here are the full results and recap:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Darby Allin defeated Brody King

Pre match comments from the Interim World Champion

Moxley you get your wish tonight

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Andrade El Idolo and RUSH defeated Lucha Bros

Who is The Young Bucks mystery partner?

Luchasaurus defeated Anthony Henry

Jungle can’t wait to get his hands on Christian Cage

No one says no to QT

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

New champ tonight?

Wardlow was expecting to have some backup tonight

1 Gallery 1 Images

Ricky Starks defeated Aaron Solo

To say Billy Gunn is disappointed in his boys is an understatement

1 Gallery 1 Images

Jade Cargill defeated Madison Rayne to retain the TBS Championship

Toni Storm is the new number one contender due to Kris Statlander being injured

A STACKED AEW Rampage this Friday

1 Gallery 1 Images

Jon Moxley defeated Chris Jericho to retain the Interim AEW World Championship

Absolute chaos to end the show

CM Punk is back!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!