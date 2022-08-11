AEW Dynamite: Quake at the Lake Results and Recap 8.10.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite was the Quake at the Lake special. Two titles were on the line plus a coffin match as they continued the road to All Out.
Here are the full results and recap:
Darby Allin defeated Brody King
Pre match comments from the Interim World Champion
Moxley you get your wish tonight
Andrade El Idolo and RUSH defeated Lucha Bros
Who is The Young Bucks mystery partner?
Luchasaurus defeated Anthony Henry
Jungle can’t wait to get his hands on Christian Cage
No one says no to QT
New champ tonight?
Wardlow was expecting to have some backup tonight
Ricky Starks defeated Aaron Solo
To say Billy Gunn is disappointed in his boys is an understatement
Jade Cargill defeated Madison Rayne to retain the TBS Championship
Toni Storm is the new number one contender due to Kris Statlander being injured
A STACKED AEW Rampage this Friday
Jon Moxley defeated Chris Jericho to retain the Interim AEW World Championship
Absolute chaos to end the show
CM Punk is back!
