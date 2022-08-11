Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite: Quake at the Lake Results and Recap 8.10.22

AEW Dynamite: Quake at the Lake Results and Recap 8.10.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite was the Quake at the Lake special. Two titles were on the line plus a coffin match as they continued the road to All Out.

Here are the full results and recap: 

89F74ED5-4776-42B0-821A-C4FDF49F03BE
1
Gallery
1 Images

Darby Allin defeated Brody King 

Pre match comments from the Interim World Champion 

Moxley you get your wish tonight 

37CB55A7-3FE2-4D60-8869-1E8ED8E71363
1
Gallery
1 Images

Andrade El Idolo and RUSH defeated Lucha Bros

Who is The Young Bucks mystery partner?

Luchasaurus defeated Anthony Henry 

Jungle can’t wait to get his hands on Christian Cage 

No one says no to QT

New champ tonight?

Wardlow was expecting to have some backup tonight 

D4D39141-EE89-4F3D-87F2-BA085CDF33CA
1
Gallery
1 Images

Ricky Starks defeated Aaron Solo

To say Billy Gunn is disappointed in his boys is an understatement 

6BE884B0-40B2-484E-B737-BA9980C8E16F
1
Gallery
1 Images

Jade Cargill defeated Madison Rayne to retain the TBS Championship 

Toni Storm is the new number one contender due to Kris Statlander being injured

A STACKED AEW Rampage this Friday 

774E66EF-EDD9-4910-930D-0020AABED8A7
1
Gallery
1 Images

Jon Moxley defeated Chris Jericho to retain the Interim AEW World Championship 

Absolute chaos to end the show

CM Punk is back!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

67D19633-97DA-4C5B-824F-2F366942E5D1
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite: Quake at the Lake Results and Recap 8.10.22

6CF9644B-9D52-4D9A-9346-E08DFBBC5B6C
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake Preview 8.10.22

CCA7ED03-76C5-42D2-9D53-9294C918833E
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 8.3.22

2FB2EFD4-B0A9-4ACA-834D-A750A51163B3
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 8.3.22

8EC076E6-98C0-43DA-A439-EEF55DECC321
AEW Dynamite

AEW Fight for the Fallen Results and Recap 7.27.22

1BBE58D7-617A-4E04-A845-5060735A4B1A
AEW Dynamite

New FTW Champion Crowned at July 27, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite

E376BA40-111E-45EA-B681-6B55061726AE
AEW

Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions to be crowned at All Out

B953F1A4-DB53-4F49-8364-008B1F983E8B
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen Preview 7.27.22