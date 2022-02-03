Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Results (02/02/22)- CM Punk vs MJF

Welcome everyone to Wrestling News World! AEW Dynamite resided in Chicago, Illinois with a main event of CM Punk vs MJF. 

Check down below for results of tonight’s AEW Dynamite. 

-Jon Moxley defeated Wheeler Yuta in tonight’s opening contest

After the match, Daniel Bryan joined Moxley in the ring to offer a team between the two along with recruiting younger AEW stars 

-The House of Black (Malakai Black and Brody King) defeated Death Triangle (PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo) 

-Nyla Rose defeated Ruby Soho

-AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page and number one contender Lance Archer brawl with Archer putting Page through a table 

-Chris Jericho announces that next week there will be a mandatory Inner Circle meeting 

-MJF defeated CM Punk via a blow to head with the Dynamite Diamond Ring for the one, two, three 

