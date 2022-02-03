AEW Dynamite Results (02/02/22)- CM Punk vs MJF
Welcome everyone to Wrestling News World! AEW Dynamite resided in Chicago, Illinois with a main event of CM Punk vs MJF.
Check down below for results of tonight’s AEW Dynamite.
-Jon Moxley defeated Wheeler Yuta in tonight’s opening contest
After the match, Daniel Bryan joined Moxley in the ring to offer a team between the two along with recruiting younger AEW stars
-The House of Black (Malakai Black and Brody King) defeated Death Triangle (PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo)
-Nyla Rose defeated Ruby Soho
-AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page and number one contender Lance Archer brawl with Archer putting Page through a table
-Chris Jericho announces that next week there will be a mandatory Inner Circle meeting
-MJF defeated CM Punk via a blow to head with the Dynamite Diamond Ring for the one, two, three