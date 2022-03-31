AEW Dynamite Results 3.30.22

Last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite emanated from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. The show saw Adam Cole and reDRagon dubbed The Undisputed Elite, The Blackpool Combat Club in singles action and so much more.

Here are the full results:

CM Punk defeated Max Caster via submission

Jon Moxley defeated Jay Lethal via pinfall

FTR defeated The Gunn Club via pinfall

Bryan Danielson defeated Wheeler Yuta via submission

Toni Storm defeated The Bunny via pinfall and qualified for The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Andrade El Idolo defeated Darby Allin

