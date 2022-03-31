Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Results 3.30.22

AEW Dynamite Results 3.30.22

Last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite emanated from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. The show saw Adam Cole and reDRagon dubbed The Undisputed Elite, The Blackpool Combat Club in singles action and so much more. 

Here are the full results:

CM Punk defeated Max Caster via submission 

Jon Moxley defeated Jay Lethal via pinfall

FTR defeated The Gunn Club via pinfall

Bryan Danielson defeated Wheeler Yuta via submission 

Toni Storm defeated The Bunny via pinfall and qualified for The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament 

Andrade El Idolo defeated Darby Allin

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

6282E249-03A8-4DF5-9EA0-53DDC1000346
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results 3.30.22

37A84FFF-3970-42EF-A396-9D9580C19B4E
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 3.30.22

spoiler-rampage-aew
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Spoilers 3.25.22

5361356E-0AB3-42B6-B99E-4F4048659A34
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results: AEW goes Extreme, The Blackpool Combat Club is here, MJF sends Wardlow home and more 3.24.22

AEA5476D-6CAA-4E41-8151-A0DCD2A40182
AEW

Second Annual AEW Awards Results 3.24.22

9E4CBF26-B1F2-4E87-AE7B-F66DECFE38C0
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 3.23.22

03F8B138-DFE5-44C7-A8D8-493D626E3384
AEW

Jeff Hardy’s First Interview Since Joining All Elite Wrestling Takes Place on “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy”

10ADBAE1-8C2F-430D-9373-ED57A5A0ED60
AEW

Thunder Rosa Wins The AEW Women’s World Championship At St. Patrick’s Day Slam