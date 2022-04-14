AEW Dynamite Results: A First Round Owen Hart Tournament Match Announced, Two Matches Announced for Battle of the Belts and Samoa Joe wins ROH TV Title 4.13.22

Tonight’s show emanated from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. Two titles were on the line plus the AEW Dynamite debut of “The Problem” Marina Shafir.

Here are the full results:

CM Punk defeated Penta Oscuro

The Jericho Appreciation Society learned the definition of ON SIGHT

Jurassic Express defeated reDRagon to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship

AEW have new belt collectors

The Blackpool Combat Club take on The Gunn Club this Friday

We have our first first round match announced for the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament

Captain Shawn Dean defeated MJF via countout

A man on a mission and he can’t be stopped

Sting…GET THE COFFIN

The House of Black coming for one Fuego Del Sol

The Jericho Appreciation Society defeated Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz

MJF is sending Wardlow to slaughter

Marina Shafir defeated Skye Blue

New match announced for Battle of the Belts II

FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

Don’t ever shove cake in Nyla Rose’s face

The ROH World Championship added to Battle of the Belts II

Samoa Joe defeated Minoru Suzuki to become the new ROH World Television Championship

Joe’s championship celebration was cut short

Joe meet AEW’s newest superstar Satnam Bhamara

