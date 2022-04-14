AEW Dynamite Results: A First Round Owen Hart Tournament Match Announced, Two Matches Announced for Battle of the Belts and Samoa Joe wins ROH TV Title 4.13.22
Tonight’s show emanated from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. Two titles were on the line plus the AEW Dynamite debut of “The Problem” Marina Shafir.
Here are the full results:
CM Punk defeated Penta Oscuro
The Jericho Appreciation Society learned the definition of ON SIGHT
Jurassic Express defeated reDRagon to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship
AEW have new belt collectors
The Blackpool Combat Club take on The Gunn Club this Friday
We have our first first round match announced for the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament
Captain Shawn Dean defeated MJF via countout
A man on a mission and he can’t be stopped
Sting…GET THE COFFIN
The House of Black coming for one Fuego Del Sol
The Jericho Appreciation Society defeated Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz
MJF is sending Wardlow to slaughter
Marina Shafir defeated Skye Blue
New match announced for Battle of the Belts II
FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland
Don’t ever shove cake in Nyla Rose’s face
The ROH World Championship added to Battle of the Belts II
Samoa Joe defeated Minoru Suzuki to become the new ROH World Television Championship
Joe’s championship celebration was cut short
Joe meet AEW’s newest superstar Satnam Bhamara
